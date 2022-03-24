Carlisle United suspend three U18 players for social media comments
Carlisle United have suspended three of their Under-18s players for comments made on social media.
The suspensions follow comments made on Snapchat before a Cumberland Cup semi-final against non-league opponents Carlisle City on Tuesday.
It emerged the players sent a message saying, "Game day vs 50 year olds. Lets av it", with one appearing to mimic smoking a cigar.
Screenshots of the comments were posted on Twitter later by opposition players.
Most of United's team were fully professional players but after taking a first-half lead, they lost 2-1 to their semi-professional opponents City.
A Carlisle United statement said the club was investigating the matter and would not comment further at this stage.