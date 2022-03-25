Lamborghini found in barn near Windermere auctioned off
- Published
A vintage sports car stored in a Lake District barn for more than 30 years has gone under the hammer.
The 1973 Lamborghini Espada Series 3 is a rare model as only 1,600 were made.
It was discovered in an undisclosed location, believed to be near Windermere, when the barn's owner died and the contents were put up for sale, but it is not known how it got there.
At an auction at Mitchells Auction Co in Cockermouth it sold to an anonymous UK bidder for £25,000.
It had only 44,461 miles on the clock and it is thought it could cost more than £100,000 to make it road-worthy again.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.