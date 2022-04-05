Settle-Carlisle Railway tourist service suspended
- Published
A company operating tourist trips on the iconic Settle-Carlisle railway has suspended them until next year.
The move does not affect timetabled Northern rail services or events run by the Settle-Carlisle Railway Development Company.
In a post on social media Rail Charter Services blamed "ever-rising costs" coupled with reduced demand as "people tighten their belts".
"Current economic conditions have created the perfect storm," it said.
The post prompted dozens of responses describing the move as "sad news".
Three Little Birds communications company tweeted that the situation was "still tough for tourism operations".
This is unfortunate to hear. Times are still tough for tourism operations. Recovery is an arduous and long journey. See you next year!— Three Little Birds (@3lilbirdspr) April 4, 2022
Rail Charter Services started running return trips between Appleby and Skipton in July 2020 and said at the time it hoped they would "kick-start" tourism as coronavirus lockdown measures eased.
A steam train event run by the Settle-Carlisle Railway Development Company later in the year is still due to take place.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.