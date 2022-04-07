Cumbria University and Imperial College London to open Carlisle school
- Published
A new school to train doctors for North West England has been announced.
The University of Cumbria and Imperial College London said their joint medical school in Carlisle should open in autumn 2025.
It would train 50 students a year at Carlisle Citadels, Cumbria University's proposed new campus.
A spokeswoman said it is being placed in an area of England where recruitment and retention of medical staff is a significant challenge.
The school would also aim to develop research programmes in areas such as health and social inequalities, according to Cumbria University's vice chancellor Professor Julie Mennell.
Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said the partnership between the universities would "train more doctors in the North West", adding: "Our doctors have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to care for us and our loved ones, and it is this dedication that is inspiring the next generation."
Professor Alice Gast, president of Imperial College London, said: "This exciting new partnership presents an incredible opportunity to combine the resources and expertise of both our institutions to educate the doctors that are needed for Cumbria and the North West of England.
"Our shared vision is to also develop a range of local research programmes in these demographically different areas."
Professor Brian Webster-Henderson, deputy vice chancellor for health, environment and innovation at the University of Cumbria's lead on this strategic initiative said: "The new school's location will have the dual benefit of opening up more opportunities to study medicine in the North West, and provide a steady stream of trained doctors for the region."
An Imperial College London spokeswoman said by the time the students qualify they would be "embedded into the local integrated care system, encouraging them to continue living and working in the region after graduation".
