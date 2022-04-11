A66 crash: Car driver in his 20s dies in collision with lorry
A man died in a collision between a car and a lorry on the A66.
Emergency crews were called to the crash, which happened near Warcop, Cumbria, on Saturday just after 15:15 BST.
The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene, Cumbria Police said.
The lorry driver was uninjured and an investigation has begun to find out what happened. Witnesses being asked to contact police.
