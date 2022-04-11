Carlisle sex offender breached court order by dressing as Santa
- Published
A sex offender breached a court order when he dressed up as Santa Claus and gave presents to children at a church Christmas party he helped to arrange.
Darren McGuinness, 48, of Fairfield Gardens, Carlisle, was convicted in May 2011 for downloading indecent images of children.
When sentenced he was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order aimed at preventing repeat offending.
At Carlisle Magistrates' Court, he admitted two breaches of the order.
Court papers showed that on 30 October McGuiness organised and attended a family Halloween party in the city.
Weeks later, on 18 December, he dressed up as Santa Claus and handed out gifts to children inside a makeshift grotto at a church Christmas party.
In both cases, he was aware there would be under-16s present at the functions in Carlisle.
Contact with children
Prosecutor Malcolm Isherwood said: "He has, in the view of the Crown, deliberately placed himself in situations whereby he was going to come into contact with children under the age of those specified in the order (16 years).
"He did so by starting to attend a church and he there volunteered to work in the community kitchen without disclosing this conviction.
"He then offered to organise a family Halloween party at the church and in December he helped to organise and run a family Christmas party, including him playing the role of Santa Claus in the grotto."
District Judge John Temperley committed the case for sentence to Carlisle Crown Court.
McGuinness, from Fairfield Gardens, Carlisle, is due to appear there on 13 May, and was granted unconditional bail in the meantime.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.