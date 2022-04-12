Whitehaven lighthouse vandalised hours after restoration unveiled
- Published
A newly restored 19th Century lighthouse was damaged by vandals just hours after the work was unveiled.
Whitehaven Harbour Commissioners said they were "shattered and dismayed" after six windows of the west pier lighthouse were broken.
The tower and the north pier lighthouse had just undergone a £144,000 revamp.
It added: "We are all shattered and dismayed to report that overnight someone, or some people, have vandalised six of the new windows by launching large metal objects at them, completely breaking one window and damaging the frame of another.
"The other four that were attacked have all been cracked or shattered.
"We expect rough seas and challenges from the elements but not from vandalism."
The lighthouse on Whitehaven harbour's west pier was built in 1839 and the north one was constructed two years later.
The work involved repairing the ironwork, timber, glazing and masonry work of each tower.
It was paid for by a Sellafield fund and donations from local people and businesses.
The commissioners added: "We took on this project with the community in mind for its pride, health and wellbeing.
"We are unable to comprehend why this would be done.
"We will not let this deter us and we will replace the windows and continue apace with the work on the north pier lighthouse."
