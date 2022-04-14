Two dead puppies found dumped near river in Carlisle
- Published
Two dead puppies have found dumped by the side of a river.
The RSPCA said it believed the eight to 10-week-old spaniels had been hit on their heads before they were left, probably by an "unscrupulous dealer" who discovered they had health issues.
A member of the public contacted the charity on 3 April after finding the puppies next to the River Eden in the village of Beaumont, Carlisle.
RSPCA Inspector Martyn Fletcher described the find as "horrific".
Insp Fletcher said: "Both puppies had wounds which suggest they had been hit over the head and suffered severe skull injuries and had heavy bleeding around their head and mouth.
"One of the puppies had a skin condition and the other had a bloated stomach.
"I believe they have come from a litter bred by an unscrupulous dealer who realised they had health issues and they were not prepared to pay for any treatment for them so decided to dispose of them in this horrific way."
The puppies, one black and one white, had not been microchipped and the RSPCA urged anyone who knew who they had belonged to to get in contact.
It also appealed for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to come forward.
Insp Fletcher said a black Ford van with red wheels had been seen in the area at about the time and was keen to hear from the driver.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.