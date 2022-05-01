Platinum Jubilee: The mission to choose crown's Scafell Pike stone
A woman who climbed Scafell Pike to collect a stone for the Commonwealth of Nations Globe says she did not realise the "huge responsibility" she was under until she reached the summit.
The blue globe, which features stones from the UK's four highest peaks, will become a centrepiece in a ceremony marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Each stone symbolises the coming together of the four nations.
Tara Kent said she had to go with her "gut feeling" of which one to choose.
"I mean, they were just like rocks. I didn't really think about it until I was actually at the summit and suddenly thought, 'well which ones do I choose?' because there's so many different kinds of rock up there," she said.
"So after debating this, in the end I took sort of several shades and a few different stones because I wanted to get the right one.
"I just had to go with my gut feeling of the one that I thought that they would use, the one that was the right shade."
The 48-year-old from Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, said now the stones are set in the crown, they "look beautiful".
The stones were separately collected from the top of Snowdon in Wales, Scafell Pike in England, Ben Nevis in Scotland and Slieve Donard in Northern Ireland.
Mrs Kent was contacted by the Queen's pageantmaster Bruno Peek to carry out the secret mission last year.
She said she was approached "through a mutual friend" and Mr Peek "asked me whether I'd be up for this challenge".
"I've been involved with my husband in quite a few charity events where we've gone up Snowdon and Ben Nevis and you know, coastal walks," she said.
"They thought I'd be the right person for the job I guess, it all seemed very surreal. I don't think it was actually until I saw the crown in the Tower of London that I realised just how real it was.
"It's a real honour. And just to have some involvement in it, I know it's only small, but it's a unique and prestigious event and to know that I'm linked to it somehow, it's amazing."
