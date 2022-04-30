Hexham child rapist guilty of decade-long sex crime spree in Cumbria
A sex offender has been convicted of a decade-long crime spree which included child rape and the "brutal" mistreatment of a youngster.
Andrew Burrows, of Chapel Close, West Woodburn, Hexham, preyed on multiple victims when he carried out 23 offences in Cumbria.
A jury at Carlisle Crown Court unanimously found the 57-year-old guilty of all charges on Friday.
He was remanded in custody to be sentenced on 10 June.
Judge Nicholas Barker said the prison sentence will "inevitably be measured in many years".
Burrows was found guilty of nine charges of rape, one victim being under the age of 13.
He was further convicted of multiple sexual assaults, some involving children, engaging in sexual activity with and in the presence of a child, causing a child to engage in sexual activity and one charge which a judge said involved the "brutal" mistreatment of a youngster.
He was ordered to sign the sex offenders register, and Judge Barker told Burrows "with all confidence" that the requirement will eventually be made for life.
Ahead of sentencing, the judge requested the preparation of detailed background information, including a psychiatric report.
