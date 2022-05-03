Barrow man charged with online child sexual offences
A man has been charged with online child sexual offences.
The 50-year-old, from Barrow, was arrested on Saturday afternoon at Barrow railway station, Cumbria Police said.
He has since been charged with attempting to meet a girl under 16 years following grooming and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.
He was remanded in custody to appear before Preston Crown Court on 3 June.
Cumbria Police said people should not act in a way which could compromise the course of justice, including posting anything about the case online.
