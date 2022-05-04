French bulldog puppy that injured women spared death sentence
- Published
A puppy which injured two women has been spared a death sentence after magistrates placed strict controls on its owner.
French bulldog Jimmy was 10 months old when he went dangerously out of control at the M6 Todhills service station, near Carlisle, in June.
Pauline Wilson, 68, of Whitestiles, Seaton, was given a suspended prison sentence for two offences in February.
Carlisle magistrates heard the dog did not pose a danger to the public.
Wilson, who had been given Jimmy as a gift, had been exercising the pup when she sat down on a public bench to rest, with the lead tucked under the seat.
However, as people walked past, Jimmy began reacting excitedly, the court heard.
One woman tried to fend off the dog as he ran up to her, but as she did so Jimmy caused scratches and bruising on her arm.
The puppy also ran up to a second woman, leaving her with scratches, cuts and bruising.
Wilson, who has no previous convictions, accepted being both the puppy's owner and in charge at a time.
A two-month jail term was suspended for a year by a deputy district judge.
A hearing to determine the Jimmy's fate was told that an expert had since examined the dog and concluded he was not dangerous.
It was also noted Jimmy had latterly responded well to proper training, which had been delayed by the Covid pandemic.
As a result, a proposal had been submitted - unopposed by the prosecution - that Jimmy's life be spared.
Instead, he will be made subject to the tough terms of a contingent destruction order.
The dog must be fitted with a muzzle in public, can only be walked by someone aged 16 or over; and must be kept in a crate during visits by strangers.
"He was only a pup when this happened," Wilson informed the court.
Lead magistrate Keith Southward said: "They take some watching - [they are] worse than children!
"I hope you have many years of enjoyment with your dog, and incident-free. I apologise for the delay that has been caused."
Wilson told the bench: "You have made my day."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.