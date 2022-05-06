Elections 2022: Labour win inaugural Cumberland vote
Labour have seized control of the first of two new Cumbria councils winning 66% of the seats.
The new Cumberland authority will cover Copeland, Allerdale and Carlisle from 1 April 2023.
Labour won 30 of the 46 seats with the Conservatives getting seven, Liberal Democrats four, Greens two and three independents.
Results for the second new unitary authority, Westmorland and Furness, are due later on Friday.
'Integrity issue'
The new unitary authorities will replace Cumbria County Council and six district councils from 1 April 2023.
Conservative councillor John Mallinson, who was previously the leader of Carlisle City Council, said national issues such as fines issued to Number 10 staff including Prime Minister Boris Johnson for attending parties in breach of coronavirus lockdown rules were to blame for his party's poor result in Cumberland.
He said: "Partygate was a big thing and of course the cost of living crisis.
"[It's] the integrity issue basically, I just don't feel people any longer have the confidence their Prime Minister can be relied upon to tell the truth."
Analysis: Labour wins key battleground
By Robert Cooper, BBC Radio Cumbria political reporter
Cumberland is a key electoral battleground between Labour and the Tories.
It's been happy hunting ground for Conservatives in recent years, making gains in what was traditional Labour territory.
But those fortunes were turned around in these elections, with a thumping majority for Labour on the new council.
It's a significant result, partly because it means Labour will be in charge of a whole range of local services until 2027.
But also because of the symbolic significance of this part of the so-called "red wall".
It's home to the "Workington Man" archetypal swing voter, which some say won the Conservatives the last general election.
Labour hope now that these northern, working class voters, have returned to them.
Westmorland and Furness, which includes Eden, South Lakeland and Barrow, will have 65 councillors elected.
The councillors will sit on two new shadow authorities alongside the existing councils until vesting day in 2023 when the new unitary authorities fully take over and the borough and county councils are abolished.
They will serve a four-year term starting in 2023.
