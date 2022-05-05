Leiland Corkill: 'Extreme' force caused baby's injuries - expert
- Published
Injuries suffered by a baby killed by the woman hoping to adopt him were not caused by an accident, a jury heard.
Leiland Corkill died on 7 January 2021 a day after suffering brain injuries at the home of Laura and Scott Castle in Barrow, Cumbria.
Mrs Castle, 38, admits manslaughter but denies murder. Her husband denies allowing the child's death.
A neuropathologist told Preston Crown Court an "extreme" level of force would be needed to cause the boy's injuries.
The court has heard Mrs Castle called 999 at about 08:15 GMT on 6 January to say Leiland had fallen off the sofa.
She told the call handler the boy was stiff and unresponsive and described him jerking his limbs and gasping for air.
Doctors at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool found widespread bleeding on the 13-month-old's brain and raised concerns.
Dr Daniel Du Plessis, a neuropathologist who examined Leiland's brain and spine, said he found three classic signs of non-accidental injuries in "full-blow form".
Dr Du Plessis said the death was caused by a lack of blood and oxygen, resulting in a swelling of the boy's brain.
The swelling coupled with widespread bleeding between the brain and skull and damage to Leiland's retinas formed a "triad" of signs it was not down to an accident, as well bleeding in Leiland's spine, the doctor said.
Dr Du Plessis said the injuries "very strongly" indicated a "vigorous" and repeated "forward and backward motion" of the head "like a whiplash movement".
He said in children under five months the shaking alone would be enough to cause such injuries, but older children were "less vulnerable" due to stronger and more developed ligaments.
In view of that, he said, there would have to be "exceptionally vigorous shaking" to cause Leiland's injuries and extensive, deep bruising on his head was consistent with an additional impact.
A "severe level of force" would have been needed and the fatal injury might have only taken "seconds", followed by a "very rapid and striking deterioration", the court was told.
'Never forgive myself'
Jurors have also heard transcripts of Mrs Castle's police interview in which she claimed Leiland fell off her knee when she stood up from the sofa.
She said there was a "bang" when he hit the floor face down but he did not hit his head on the coffee table.
When police showed some concern for her, she said: "Please don't be kind to me, I don't deserve it."
She apologised for lying to the police about some of the details and said she was "just so frightened", adding: "I'll never forgive myself, I'm not a bad person."
Mrs and Mr Castle also deny two charges of child cruelty.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.