Safety plea to Cumbrian motorists after increase of speeding fines
- Published
Cumbria's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) has urged motorists to stick to the speed limit after a rise in the number of drivers caught speeding.
Between 1 January and 22 April, there were 7,602 drivers caught speeding, compared to 6,028 during the same period in 2021.
Peter McCall said speeding was particularly dangerous on the county's winding roads which had blind bends.
He urged people to drive appropriately for road conditions.
Sgt Claire Sampson, from the force's mobile support group, said: "Sadly, we see the consequences of speeding motorists when responding to collisions, some of which lead to the loss of life."
'Speeding kills'
She added: "The decision to drive beyond speed limits in place is a decision made by an individual.
"Speeding kills and driving within the speed limits makes our roads safer, please slow down and save lives."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.