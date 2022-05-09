Leiland-James Corkill case: Injuries not down to sofa fall, jury hears
A baby's fatal injuries would not have been caused by a small fall from a sofa as his accused murderer claims, a court has heard.
Leiland-James Corkill died on 7 January 2021, a day after suffering brain injuries at the home of Laura and Scott Castle in Barrow, Cumbria.
Mrs Castle, 38, admits manslaughter but denies murder. Her husband denies allowing the child's death.
Preston Crown Court heard his injuries were signs of "abusive head trauma".
The court has heard Mrs Castle, who was wanting to adopt Leiland-James, claimed the 13-month-old fell face down on to the floor after slipping from her lap when she stood up from the sofa.
But pathologists said injuries in his brain and eyes were much more severe and widespread than such a "low-level fall" would be expected to cause.
Dr Jo McPartland, a paediatric pathologist at Alder Hey Children's Hospital who examined the boy's eyes, said the "constellation of injuries" she found were "characteristic features" of "abusive head trauma", the more encompassing term used instead of shaken-baby syndrome.
She said the severity of the force needed to cause such injuries would be "comparable" to those caused in high-speed car crashes, falls from several storeys or a severe crushing of the head.
Dr McPartland said the force needed would be "well beyond normal handling or the course of rough play" and it would be "clearly obvious to a competent adult" such force would be "injurious to the child".
She said a low-level fall such as that described by Mrs Castle would be "very unlikely" to cause the eye injuries.
She said the injuries would have been caused between 24 and 48 hours before his death, which would tie in with them happening shortly before Mrs Castle called 999 at about 08:15 GMT on 6 January.
'Severe head injury'
Pathologist Dr Alison Armour, who carried out the post-mortem examination, identified a number of bruises and marks on Leiland-James' face, head and body including one on his cheek indicative of a slap, others on his forehead consistent with being prodded or poked and another on his ear which was most likely caused by "pinching or twisting" with "significant force".
She said a black bruise on his lip and "very unusual" injury to the back of this throat could have been caused by the "forcible insertion" of a spoon or feeding bottle, while bruises on his arms were consistent with being gripped.
Mrs Castle cried during parts of the the pathologist's evidence.
Dr Armour said an internal bruise at the back of the head and neck was "consistent with an impact site" while one on the top of his scalp "would be difficult to explain as the result of a fall", concluding he "had suffered a serious and severe head injury" and "blunt impact trauma".
She said the combination of injuries was "inconsistent" with Leiland-James falling from a sofa and all but one, a yellow bruise on his chin, were caused at around the same time on 6 January with "considerable" force needed to have been used.
'Inflicted trauma'
Mrs Castle's lawyer David McLachlan QC asked if any of the "bumps or scrapes could be explained" as accidental, to which she said yes although not so many.
"My opinion is that most are the result of inflicted trauma," she said, adding they could have happened at the same time and within seconds.
Mr McLachlan asked, if the injuries were non-accidental, could they have been caused if Mrs Castle had "taken hold of Leiland-James and forcefully shook him" with his head hitting "the arm of a sofa", to which Dr Armour said they could.
He asked her if she noted any skull fractures to which she replied "no" although that was "not unusual".
Mr McLachlan also asked if, "but for the actions of Laura Castle the likelihood is [Leiland-James] would be here today", to which Dr Armour replied: "Yes sir."
Mrs and Mr Castle also deny two charges of child cruelty.
The trial continues.
