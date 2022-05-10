Lamb 'beaten to death' by children with sticks
- Published
A farmer has spoken of her dismay after children kicked and beat one of her lambs to death with sticks.
Sarah Reay was alerted to the attack at Cardew Hall Farm in Dalston, near Carlisle, by a member of the public on Thursday.
The witness said she had seen young children attacking the lamb, which was so badly injured it had to be put down.
Ms Reay said she believed she knew who some of the culprits were and the attack had been reported to police.
She took to Facebook on Sunday to highlight the crime.
Posting an image of the lamb, she wrote: "Could all parents please make sure that they know what there children are up to in Dalston?
"Some youths think it's acceptable to kick and beat the life out of one of our lambs with sticks."
The post has since been shared hundreds of times and received more than a hundred comments expressing shock and outrage.
Ms Reay said: "A woman had witnessed what had happened and had asked these children to stop and maybe they had, but later my partner found the lamb in a field.
"We do everything in our power to give our lambs the best possible lives. Then you get people who think it is OK to do this to poor, defenceless animals.
"You worry what's going on in their heads really for them to think that this is normal and acceptable behaviour."
