Two pedestrians killed by car on A596 near Flimby
- Published
Two pedestrians died when they were hit by a car on a road in west Cumbria.
The man in his 40s and woman in her 30s were pronounced dead at the scene on the A596 near Flimby just after midnight on Sunday.
Cumbria Police has appealed for witnesses or information about the incident involving a Nissan Qashqai.
A 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and was bailed pending further inquiries.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.