Parton landslip school still not safe to reopen 10 months
Published
Pupils are still being taught in temporary classrooms 10 months after a major landslip shut their school.
St Bridget's Primary School in Parton, Cumbria, was unable to reopen in September after a landslip on the hill behind the school in July 2021.
Its 99 pupils are being taught in temporary buildings a mile away from their school and are said to be "thriving" despite the disruption.
Cumbria County Council said it was still assessing damage to the area.
After the landslip, a number of families in the village also had to be moved to temporary accommodation.
Ruth Colley, the school's head teacher, said staff and pupils had coped well despite the disruption.
She said: "It has been pretty much business as usual and this was proved by us having our Ofsted in March and being rated good.
"The inspection confirmed that we are doing a good job and the children are really thriving here which is lovely.
"When we realised we would have to move we rallied and you've got to step up at times like that and lead.
"We moved really quite quickly between July and August last year sorting out electrics, plumbing and internet and the site.
"You get the job done and just keep going. The staff have done really, really well and we've been developing our curriculum."
Ms Colley said tests were still be carried out at the hill site and a report would be out in due course.
"We are very optimistic we will be going back as soon as possible," she said.
After the landslip an alarm system was installed by Cumbria Country Council to warn of future dangers in the area.
