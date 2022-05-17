Barrow death of worker at industrial yard investigated
- Published
The unexplained death of a worker who died at a waste management company is being investigated.
Police confirmed Stuart Garnet died in an incident at Wicks Yard in Scarth Road, Barrow, just before 13:00 BST on 12 May.
In a statement from the 44-year-old's family, Mr Garnet was described as a Barrow man "through and through" who rarely missed Barrow AFC's home games.
Cumbria Police and the Health and Safety Executive are investigating.
The family tribute added: "Stuart will be sorely missed by all those that worked with him and knew him.
"Stuart leaves behind his brother and his mother who are also from the Barrow area."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.