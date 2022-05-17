New Cumberland Council meets for first time
A new council set to govern the west of Cumbria has met for the first time.
Cumberland Council will be responsible for Carlisle, Allerdale and Copeland as one of two unitary authorities replacing Cumbria County Council.
It met as a shadow authority as it will not take control until the county council is abolished in April 2023.
Earlier this month, Labour won 30 of its 46 seats with the Conservatives getting seven, Liberal Democrats four, Greens two and independents three.
Ahead of the switch on 1 April next year, which will also see city and borough councils scrapped, the new authority will make key decisions on its policies, constitution and allowance schemes.
'Vast' responsibilities
At a meeting earlier, councillor Mark Fryer was announced as leader and cabinet members were also confirmed, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The member for Maryport North, Carni McCarron-Holmes, was selected as chairperson for the authority's meetings.
The Labour councillor said: "The responsibilities placed upon all of us are vast, as is the area we now cover.
"But as I look around the chamber, I feel heartened that with the member experience in this room, coupled with the professionalism of our officers, this new authority will drive the area forward for the benefit of our taxpayers and all of our stakeholders."
The other new unitary authority being introduced as part of the shake-up, Westmorland and Furness, will govern areas including Eden, South Lakeland and Barrow.
