PC rammed car being driven wrong way along M6 in Cumbria
A police officer used his patrol vehicle to ram a car being driven at about 100mph (160kmh) the wrong way along the M6.
PC Martin Wilcock had pursued the Vauxhall Vectra for more than 20 miles (32kms) through south Cumbria.
He showed "remarkable bravery" to halt it, Carlisle Crown Court heard.
Kyle Salt, who admitted allowing himself to be carried in an unlawfully taken vehicle, was given a suspended 18-month jail sentence.
The 24-year-old, of High Lea Walk, Barrow, was in the car along with a friend and the court heard it could not be proved he was behind the wheel as it was driven through villages and along rural roads at speed before joining the motorway.
The pursuit took place in darkness in the early hours of 16 February 2020 after Salt had "helped himself" to the car, which belonged to his brother.
PC Wilcock, who is based in Lancashire, believed a crash with oncoming vehicles on the northbound carriageway of the M6 would have had a "devastating" effect, prosecutor Tim Evans said.
'Extraordinary' skill
Having given chase using the correct side of the road, the court was told he took action as the Vectra approached Junction 32, ramming the car and bringing it to a halt about 200m (650ft) away.
PC Wilcock later described it as the "most dangerous" piece of driving he had seen in his 12 years as a police officer.
He added: "I cannot fathom why anyone would drive in such a manner and place the lives of everyone concerned at risk. I truly hope I never have to perform such a manoeuvre again in my career."
Recorder Julian Shaw said PC Wilcock "had to engage in the most technical, the most dangerous and the most self-sacrificing manoeuvre".
"The skill level that he demonstrated in being able to hit the side of your car, thus not causing three funerals, is extraordinary."
The judge took into account Salt had not been in trouble since 2020 and was said to have addressed personal difficulties.
Alongside the suspended jail term, he was banned from driving for two years and must pay £500 compensation to PC Wilcock.
