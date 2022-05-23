Flimby road death: Tribute to Bethanie Clark killed in crash
- Published
The family of a woman killed in a crash in Cumbria said she put "everyone and everything before herself".
Mother-of-one Bethanie Clark, 31, of Lowca - along with David Muir, 43, of Parton - were hit by a Nissan Qashqai on the A596 in Flimby on 16 May.
A 30-year-old woman from west Cumbria has been arrested on two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.
In a tribute, Ms Clark's family said she was "the most caring person anyone could meet".
In a statement her mother, who police have not identified, said: "My daughter Bethanie struggled with her mental health and addiction for years, yet was one in a million, her heart was immense, and she was the most caring person anyone could meet.
"She put everyone and everything before herself.
"She had a great love for animals and her passion was her dogs (Pippa, Bobs and Chloe) but this love did not compare to the love she had for son Harry, he was her world, and she will live on in him.
A tribute from her father said: "Words and times we can no longer share, but in my heart you will always be there. Rest peacefully now, Lots of love, Dad and Declan XXX."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.