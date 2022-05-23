Lake District mystery 'Borrowdale Banksy' artwork collapses
A stone sculpture which was dubbed the "Borrowdale Banksy" after it mysteriously appeared in the Lake District has collapsed.
The circular creation, which shows off Buttermere's views, gained a lot of attention online and left admirers pondering who made it.
Freddie Forsyth and his partner Nicola Crisp went searching for the artwork on Saturday, only to find it toppled.
He said they were "really disappointed" as it "wasn't easy to find".
The first of the structures was discovered in May last year by photographer Carl Halliday.
The BBC has not said exactly where the artworks were as some parts of the terrain can be dangerous to novice walkers.
Mr Forsyth, 58, from Keswick, said: "Me and my partner had planned to find it for some time and never got round to it.
"We had looked for it on early in May, and had no luck. I then found some co-ordinates and went looking again on Saturday.
"It still wasn't easy to find, but when we did find it, we were really disappointed."
The artworks popped up across the Lake District last year and were thought to be crafted from slate local to the area.
The Lake District National Park Authority, which manages the area, said that while it was aware of the work, the artist responsible "remains a mystery".
