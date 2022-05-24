Therapy dog dies falling 150ft into Hodge Close quarry
A therapy dog died when he fell about 150ft (45m) into a quarry in the Lake District.
Findlay, who was almost three, had been walking at Hodge Close, in the Tilberthwaite Valley, near Coniston, when he fell.
Rescuers arrived at the scene on Sunday morning where they saw a man with him, who had been climbing in the quarry.
The dog had helped children and adults with his "calm and friendly nature", Coniston Mountain Rescue Team said.
The team tried to resuscitate Findlay, who was then raised to the entrance of a water-logged tunnel so he could be taken out.
The rescue team sent 11 volunteers to the scene in an operation that lasted nearly three hours.
Findlay was described as "a much loved and happy boy" who had a "big heart."
"It was a cloudy and showery morning when we were called by Cumbria Police about a dog that had fallen approximately 45m into the main quarry at Hodge Close," a spokesperson said.
"We despatched two Land Rovers and soon located the dog, Findlay. A gentleman who was climbing in the quarry was with him.
"Sadly, after administering CPR, Findlay could not be resuscitated. We put him on to our stretcher and a rope lift system was used to get the stretcher up to the entrance of a water-logged tunnel where we could walk out.
"Our thoughts are with his owners, as well as his extended family."
