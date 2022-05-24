Occupational health worker jailed for sex assaults on nine men
An occupational health worker has been jailed for sexually assaulting nine men he duped into believing were receiving routine hernia tests.
Marc Manning carried out the offences while employed by a private company conducting work-based health checks on firms in north-west England.
He admitted the charges at an earlier appearance at Carlisle Crown Court.
The 36-year-old, of Glenmore Crescent, Thornton-Cleveleys, near Blackpool, was sentenced to four years and six months.
In 2018, Manning, who was assigned to one particular major employer, conducted 205 examinations.
These included scrutiny of height, weight, blood pressure and eyesight and involved discussions of any medical issues workers may have, and the provision of urine samples.
But in February, 2021, a health and safety advisor for the company was contacted by a worker who asked what to expect in a forthcoming appointment.
He disclosed that during a previous health check — by Manning — he received what was described as a "hernia check" and said other colleagues had similar experiences.
Another health technician was contacted and stated they were not qualified to carry out such tests and that hernia checks would "absolutely not" be part of a standard screening.
'Abused power'
It later emerged Manning had been dismissed from his occupational therapy job.
On his arrest police found two mobiles phones which contained hundreds of covertly filmed videos of men undressing in changing rooms or using the toilet.
None of the voyeuristic footage was of the examinations, many of which occurred in Cumbria.
Prosecutor Harriet Lavin said: "Due to the fact the victims weren't entirely sure what their health checks should entail, they describe trusting the defendant and presumed what he was doing to them was legitimate and required."
His victims described feeling "violated" and "humiliated", spoke of their trust and confidence in health professionals being severely affected, and being apprehensive about upcoming medical appointments.
"He has completely abused his power and position," said one man.
"It is so bad what he has done to us all."
Manning also admitted two offences of voyeurism, was ordered to sign the sex offenders' register and follow the strict terms of a prevention order, both indefinitely.
Judge Richard Archer told him: "The extent to which your offending represents a gross breach of trust cannot be overestimated.
"There can be no doubt that all of your offending behaviour was intentional and was committed for your own sexual gratification."
