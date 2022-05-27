Dog owners warned after two Lake District quarry deaths in days
Published
A Lake District mountain rescue team has warned dog owners to be vigilant near quarries after two fatal falls.
On Sunday therapy dog Findlay died falling 150ft (45m) at Hodge Close, near Coniston.
The next day Rottweiler Marnie pulled the lead from her owner to follow a sheep and fell down Brandy Crag Quarry.
Coniston Mountain Rescue Team said neither owner was at fault but urged people to be mindful their pet's exuberance could put them in danger.
There was also a further incident a few months ago in which a dog fell, but was able to be rescued by the team, and while it survived, rescuers said that too could have been a fatality.
Rottweiler Marnie was described by her owners as having a "zest for the outdoors [which] filled her short life with fun and joy".
Janice Hamilton, rescue team leader, said: "When people are walking their dog near quarries, please be extra mindful that your dog is vulnerable to the danger their excitement may lead them into.
"It goes without saying, however, that no dog should be off its lead if there is a chance it may chase sheep, whether near a quarry or not.
"Findlay and Marnie were not casualties of irresponsible owners but of the quarry environment in which they were in.
"So let us all do our best for our dogs to mitigate the chances of this happening again."
