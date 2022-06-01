Lake District National Park suspends trail hunting indefinitely
- Published
Trail hunting on Lake District National Park Authority (LDNPA) land is to be suspended indefinitely.
The activity, which sees scents laid for hounds to follow rather than a live animal, was halted by the organisation in November 2020.
That followed allegations made to police about an online hunting conference.
The LDNPA now says it has confirmed its "intention to suspend trail hunting licences indefinitely".
A spokesperson added it would continue to liaise with fell packs, landowners and police.
Many groups turned to trail hunting when the Hunting Act 2004 made it illegal to use dogs to chase or kill foxes in England and Wales.
However, opponents say it can be used as a smokescreen for covert illegal fox hunts and the National Trust suspended licences in 2020 after video emerged of a prominent huntsman advising how to use events for that purpose.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.