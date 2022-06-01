Queen's Jubilee birthday honours: Bell ringer and archaeologist get accolades
- Published
A church bell ringer, a water expert and an archaeologist have been recognised in the Queen's Jubilee birthday honours.
Jane Atkins, 62, from Carlisle becomes an MBE for her work helping to restore water to a stream in Thirlmere which had been dry for 100 years.
Ronald East, 75, from Carlisle receives the British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to church bell ringing.
Bob Sutcliffe who has raised more than £250,000 for charity receives the BEM.
The 51-year-old, of Grange-over-Sands, was diagnosed with a rare form of epilepsy at the age of 36, but, undaunted, trained to be a teacher.
At 46, he had a heart attack which caused his seizures to return. Rather than be defeated he taught himself to paint and sold and auctioned his paintings for charity.
Mr Sutcliffe's fundraising enabled the establishment of the counselling service, The Lighthouse Community Mental Health Hub in Kendal which helps 400 people a year.
He has been honoured for services to people with epilepsy.
Mr East began bell ringing in Carlisle, in the early 1990s and has been described as an "enthusiastic, skilled, and committed ringer".
He helped to set up the Millennium Project to replace Carlisle Cathedral's eight bells which were in a poor condition.
The appeal was so successful that 13 new bells were bought for the cathedral's tower.
He said that climbing 137 steps to reach the cathedral bells several times a week keeps him fit.
He said: "Getting the Queen's medal was a total surprise but I'm very pleased. I've had to keep it a secret for weeks."
Ms Atkins has been a leader in the field of hydroecology - protecting wildlife habitats and ensuring the safety of public water supplies - for almost 40 years.
She redesigned the water releases and reinstated the original course of an upland stream - Ben Gill - to improve flow and habitat in Thirlmere, which now has a thriving trout population.
Martin Railton, of Appleby-in-Westmorland, who is founder of the Appleby Archaeology Group receives a BEM for services to the community.
The 55-year-old has been described as passionate about enlisting volunteers to discover and preserve the historic charms of Appleby.
Mr Railton said: "I feel very honoured to have been awarded the medal and I am grateful to all those who have helped me over the years to achieve so much with the local community.
"I have always cared passionately about conserving both the natural and historic environment.
"I feel privileged to live in Cumbria and to have had the opportunity to bring people together to share common goals and interests in exploring the past.
"The work I do is very much behind the scenes so it is great to get this recognition."
