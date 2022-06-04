Windermere ferry replacement plans put to the public
Cumbria residents have been invited to discuss plans by the county council to replace the Windermere ferry with a speedier, electric model.
The Mallard carries pedestrians and vehicles between Bowness and Hawkshead.
However, its age means it is often out of service for maintenance, involving costly repairs, and leaving motorists facing a lengthy detour.
A public information session on the new vessel is due to take place on 7 June at the Marchesi Centre in Windermere.
As well as hearing more about the plans, people will be able to ask questions.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said that under the second phase of the project, shipyards across the country are to be invited to submit ideas and designs before to a formal tendering process.
The aim is to place an order in autumn for delivery of the new ferry in spring of 2024.
Councillor Keith Little, the county council's cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "I am delighted to see the next phase of the plans to replace the Windermere Ferry taking shape.
"The brand-new electric vessel will be much more reliable, with an improved service for users, able to carry more vehicles and passengers every day whilst reducing emissions."
