Man shot at with nail gun from passing vehicle in Carlisle
A man has been shot at by someone in a passing vehicle who used a nail gun.
He was targeted on Scotland Road in Carlisle, near the Cumbria Park Hotel, at about 18:15 GMT on Saturday.
The victim, who is in his 20s, suffered a minor injury.
Acting inspector Sarah Hodkinson, of Cumbria Police, said the fact it was a minor injury did not in anyway dilute the seriousness of the incident and appealed for witnesses.
