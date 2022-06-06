A66: Horse dies after crash near North Stainmore
- Published
A horse has died following a collision between the bow-top wagon it was pulling and a vehicle on the A66 in Cumbria.
Three people in the bow-top suffered minor injuries near North Stainmore at about 08:15 BST.
The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt, Cumbria Police said.
The westbound section of the road was temporarily closed, which led to three miles of tailbacks, National Highways said.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.