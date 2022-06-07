Appleby Horse Fair organisers introduce new measures
Lessons learnt from previous years should make the Appleby Horse Fair run more smoothly, organisers have said.
The Cumbria event - Europe's largest gathering of Gypsies and travellers - is set to start on Thursday, a week later than usual to avoid clashing with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
More than 30,000 people are expected to attend over the six days.
Local traffic regulations have been changed so local roads can more easily be opened and closed when needed.
The number of temporary toilets has been increased, and there will be daily meetings of the fair's co-ordinating group.
The event has existed under the protection of a charter granted by James II since 1685, and is one of the key meeting points for members of the Gypsy, Romany and travelling communities.
As well as an opportunity to buy and sell horses, it acts as a celebration of the communities' heritage and culture.
It is the first full June gathering for three years, after people were asked to stay away during the Covid pandemic - previously the event was only cancelled in 2001 during the foot and mouth epidemic.
A lot of those attending arrive in traditional horse-drawn vehicles, and Cumbria Police have tweeted an appeal for motorists to be aware of the volume of "slow-moving traffic" on the county's roads.
At this time of year we urge drivers to be particularly careful on the county's roads. The likelihood of encountering slow-moving traffic is high - we must all be attentive behind the wheel.
Let's make sure we all reach our destination safely.
More: https://t.co/wraS4oRWdt pic.twitter.com/cHEWAHkeS7
It follows a collision on the A66 in which horse pulling a bow-topped wagon died, although it is not known if it was heading to the fair.
