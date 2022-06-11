Dozens of weapons surrendered to Cumbria Police
Dozens of weapons have been handed in to police during a campaign to get them off the streets of Cumbria.
The appeal saw 80 knives and 86 firearm-related items, including ammunition, flares and replica guns, handed in to Cumbria Police in May.
Part of a UK-wide campaign, those handing over weapons would not face prosecution for illegal possession at the point they gave them up.
Officers said they hoped it would make the county a "safer place".
Peter McCall, Cumbria's Police and Crime Commissioner, said these schemes were "essential" in removing weapons "off our streets and out of the hands of criminals".
"I am grateful to the public who have responded positively to this campaign, the surrender of 166 weapons really does show that members of the public understand that there is no need to have any form of weapon lying around the house and certainly not carrying them on our streets," he said.
The force added some of the firearms and knives will be destroyed and any guns which can be proved to be linked to a crime will be kept as evidence for any future proceedings.
