Carlisle man jailed for knifepoint takeaway driver robbery
An armed robber who stole a pizza delivery driver's car at knifepoint has been jailed.
Tjay O'Neil, 31, was one of two men who took the victim's Mercedes from Briar Bank in Belah, Carlisle, on 23 August.
Carlisle Crown Court heard he initially denied being in the car, but after his DNA was found on the steering wheel, he claimed he had found it abandoned and reached inside to search for money.
He was found guilty of robbery and sentenced to five years in prison.
The court heard the victim, who ran the takeaway business, was clearing items from the front passenger-side footwell after making a drop off at about 22:00 BST when O'Neil got into the driver's seat.
The businessman initially thought it was a prank by colleagues, the court heard, but then a second unidentified man armed with a knife got into the rear of the car.
'Topless'
"He tried to threaten me," the victim told jurors. "Everything happened so fast. As he swung the knife I kind of pushed myself out of the car. At that present moment I was in shock."
Prosecutor Kim Whittlestone said the automatic vehicle was "slammed" into "drive" by the robbers.
It was driven away erratically, crashed and dumped nearby in the area of Dene Crescent.
A police officer, alerted by a 999 call from the victim, saw O'Neil, who was topless and wearing shorts, run form the direction of Dene Crescent.
He was followed to an address on Briar Bank where police found him sitting on a sofa.
