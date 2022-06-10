Appleby Horse Fair: Thousands descend on town for Gypsy festival

Convoy of horse and trapsPA Media
Families and friends in a convoy of horse and traps travel though the Cumbrian town

Thousands of people have arrived in Cumbria for the Appleby Horse Fair.

The gathering for Gypsies and travellers, which is the largest in Europe, was postponed to avoid clashing with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

More than 30,000 people are expected at the event, which was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The fair is a celebration the heritage of the travelling community and traditionally provides an opportunity for trading horses.

PA Media
Despite the large numbers of horses in Appleby there is barely a saddle in sight

It is the first full June gathering for three years, after last year's fair was put back until August.

In 2020, people were asked to stay away because of Covid - previously the event was only cancelled in 2001 during the foot and mouth epidemic.

PA Media
Crowds gather to watch the washing of horses in the River Eden
PA Media
It is a tradition for travellers to take their horses to be washed in the River Eden

The River Eden which loops through Appleby traditionally sees riders washing their horses before trying to sell them.

PA Media
A police officer watches as four boys ride past in a pony trap
PA Media
Thousands of people have arrived at the Appleby site for the next few days

