Appleby Horse Fair: Thousands descend on town for Gypsy festival
Thousands of people have arrived in Cumbria for the Appleby Horse Fair.
The gathering for Gypsies and travellers, which is the largest in Europe, was postponed to avoid clashing with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
More than 30,000 people are expected at the event, which was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
The fair is a celebration the heritage of the travelling community and traditionally provides an opportunity for trading horses.
It is the first full June gathering for three years, after last year's fair was put back until August.
In 2020, people were asked to stay away because of Covid - previously the event was only cancelled in 2001 during the foot and mouth epidemic.
The River Eden which loops through Appleby traditionally sees riders washing their horses before trying to sell them.