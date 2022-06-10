Barrow man jailed for 13 years for child sex convictions
A man has been jailed for 13 years for child sex offences.
Darren Raven, 54, from Victoria Road, Barrow, was sentenced at Preston Crown Court after being found guilty earlier this year of six charges of sexual assault and sexual activity.
Raven had denied the offences, which he carried out between 2006 and 2010.
Cumbria Constabulary praised "the unwavering determination of the victim" to bring Raven to justice and prevent him from reoffending.
Raven was also issued with a sexual harm prevention order with no end date specified and told he would be put on the sexual offenders register.
Det Con Matt McFall said: "This successful conviction has been attained due to the unwavering determination of the victim in this case to safeguard other people. It is also important to acknowledge that another woman played a significant role in the successful resolution of this case.
"Raven maintained that he had not committed these repugnant offences, however a jury concluded he was guilty. It goes to show that victims will be believed in cases that occurred a long time ago and justice can be achieved."
