Great North Swim cancelled due to strong winds
The Great North Swim in the Lake District has been cancelled due to strong winds.
Thousands were due to take part in the annual event at Windermere, but "very strong gusting winds" have made it unsuitable for open water swimming.
Chief executive, Paul Foster, said it was "hugely disappointing" but "safety has to come first".
Organisers said they were monitoring the weather, but Sunday's events were scheduled to go ahead as planned.
"It's a difficult decision to make but unfortunately the weather makes it completely necessary," Mr Foster said.
Organisers encouraged people to still attend the event village at Brockhole, with participants able to get a refund or roll-over their place to next year's swim.
