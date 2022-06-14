Lake District theme park: Thousands oppose Langdale quarry plans
Thousands of people have signed a petition opposing turning a Lake District quarry into a "theme park".
Plans are being developed to install a rollercoaster-style ride, high-rope courses and zip lines at Elterwater quarry in Langdale Valley.
Opponents said it was an "unsuitable" location and would increase traffic.
Quarry owners Holker Group said it would become a "heritage attraction" and include educational elements about the area's geology.
The online petition was started at the weekend by a group called Zip Off Langdale.
It said: "Langdale is the jewel in the crown of the Lake District, and its natural beauty, landscapes, traditions, and tranquillity attract tourists and locals alike.
"It is not a suitable location for theme park rides."
The quarry project, which is still in its early stages, currently includes a toboggan-style "Cavern Coaster" that would take passengers through forested areas, reclaimed quarry land and culminate in an underground section through the caverns, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
There would also be "Quarry Explorer" high ropes courses and viewing spots to enable those not taking part to watch on.
A Holker Group spokesman said the attraction would "bring out the history of the Lake District stone-quarry industry" and explain "how slate has influenced the vernacular" of the national park.
"We are keen to educate people with the history of this business that we have been in for over 200 years," he said.
"It's an immersive experience where people will move around the quarry void and quarry caverns."
A spokesperson for the Lake District National Park Authority told the BBC it had not yet received a planning application for the site.
