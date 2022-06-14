Distington house fire: Neighbours 'tried to save dad and girl'
A neighbour and members of the public desperately tried to save a father and his teenage daughter who died in a house fire, a coroner has heard.
Paul Scott, 58, known as Archie, and 14-year-old Mia Scott died at their home in Toll Bar Houses, Distington, near Workington, Cumbria.
Mr Scott's wife Caroline escaped after she was woken by the family dog during the early hours of 22 May.
An inquest was opened and adjourned until 1 November.
The fire is not being treated as suspicious.
Further details about what happened were heard at Tuesday's hearing by Margaret Taylor, an assistant coroner for Cumbria.
Mrs Scott was woken by the dog and the smell of smoke at about 04:45 BST, the hearing was told.
"Caroline has made her way downstairs in order to let the dog out," Ms Taylor said.
"When she has opened the living room door she saw a bright light and was hit by a wall of smoke. This caused her visibility to become impaired."
Banging on doors
Mrs Scott made her way to the front door and managed to get out while struggling to breathe due to smoke inhalation, the hearing was told.
She then started banging on neighbours' doors to seek assistance, and while doing so saw Mr Scott at a bedroom window coughing and urging her to "get help".
A neighbour got a ladder and tried to help Mr Scott get out of the window but he unable to get out.
"Whilst the neighbour was trying to help [Archie] two other members of the public made their way to the rear of the property where Mia's bedroom was located," Ms Taylor added.
A window was broken as attempts were made to enter the property and help the teenager but due to the fire they were unable to gain access.
Neighbouring properties were evacuated. There were no other reported casualties.
Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service had previously said firefighters had faced challenging conditions.
In the aftermath, members of the local community rallied to offer support.
Mrs Scott and family members expressed their "sincere thanks to all those who have sent cards and messages of support", a Cumbria police spokesperson said.
"Caroline is overwhelmed by everyone's kindness which is greatly appreciated at this extremely sad time."
