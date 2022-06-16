Great Musgrave bridge: Concrete infill refused planning permission
- Published
A concrete infill beneath a Victorian railway bridge dubbed "cultural vandalism" has been refused retrospective planning permission.
National Highways (NH) poured 1,500 tonnes of concrete beneath the arch at Great Musgrave in Cumbria in July 2021.
It said it was essential for public safety but opponents claimed the bridge could hold lorries weighing 44 tonnes.
NH said it would not appeal against Eden District Council's refusal meaning the concrete will need to be removed.
More than 800 people had raised objection to the work on the bridge.
Phil Dew, chairman of Upper Eden Railway Heritage Partnership, described it as a "case of cultural vandalism and desecration of a highly valued structure".
Ali Ross, a Green Party councillor on the council's planning committee, said the loss of a "wildlife corridor" beneath the bridge was a major concern.
The plan had been recommended for refusal by planning officers and committee chairman William Patterson said he thought that was the "right decision".
He told BBC Radio Cumbria there were "a couple of main reasons" for refusal, including "ecological and visual" ones.
He said the work had been done "without prior consent" and posed "harm to the surrounding environment", including bats that had been roosting beneath the arch.
Hélène Rossiter, head of the NH's Historical Railways Estate programme, said: "We have listened to the feedback on this issue and earlier this year amended our processes to ensure full planning permission is sought before carrying out work like this in the future."
She said future works would be judged on "heritage or ecological value" and HE would "no longer consider the infilling of any structures unless there is absolutely no alternative".
