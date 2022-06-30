A66 crash: Second person dies after three-vehicle collision
- Published
A second person has died after a crash on the A66 which involved two cars and a lorry.
It happened just after midday on 23 May near Warcop, Cumbria.
Christine Goodings, 61, from the Tyne and Wear area, who was a passenger in a Volkswagen Golf was pronounced dead at the scene.
The car's driver, Steven Goodings, 60, who was from the same area, died in hospital from his injuries on 16 June, Cumbria Police confirmed.
The driver of a Volkswagen T Cross, a woman in her 50s, has since been discharged from hospital. A front seat passenger travelling with her was also hurt, along with the driver of the lorry.
The road between Kemplay and Brough was closed for several hours.
Officers continue to appeal for witnesses.
