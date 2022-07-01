Carlisle man who raped three women jailed for 15 years
- Published
A man who raped three women, including one as she slept, has been jailed for 15 years.
After raping one of the women, James Routledge hugged and kissed her and told her he was sorry, Carlisle Crown Court heard.
Prosecutor Tim Evans said drink and drugs had featured in Routledge's crimes.
The 23-year-old of Wellgate in Scotby, Carlisle, admitted three charges of rape.
'Mini-flashback'
Mr Evans said one woman raped by Routledge talked about focusing on a mark on the ceiling as he attacked her.
She later recalled him "giving her a hug and kiss afterwards, saying he was sorry", the prosecutor said.
The woman later told of reliving the ordeal being like a "mini-flashback", adding: "It is so clear. It feels like it is happening all over again."
A second woman had twice tried to repel Routledge's unwanted sexual advances before she was raped.
"She shouted and screamed at him, and told him what he had done was raping her," Mr Evans said.
'Extremely serious'
A third woman woke to find she had been raped by Routledge, who was already being investigated for the two other rapes at the time.
She later made recordings of conversations with him in which he admitted what he had done.
In mitigation, defence barrister Judith McCullough suggested "immaturity", to some extent, had fed into his offending.
Judge Richard Archer told Routledge: "To rape one woman is serious indeed. But to rape three women is serious in the extreme."
He imposed an extended three-year licence period, concluding Routledge was a dangerous offender who posed a significant risk of committing further rape crimes.
Routledge must serve two-thirds of the 15-year prison term before being considered for release by a parole board, and sign the sex offenders' register indefinitely.
