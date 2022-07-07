Carlisle bingo and bet shop burglar jailed for four years
- Published
A masked burglar who targeted a bingo hall and betting shop within half an hour of each other has been jailed.
David Pattinson, 31, took £1,221 from Coral on Denton Street, Carlisle, then rifled through a drawer at the nearby Opera Bingo.
A cashier feared she would be attacked when Pattinson claimed he had a knife and told her "I know where you live", Carlisle Crown Court heard.
He was jailed for four years two months after admitting multiple offences.
The court heard Pattinson was wearing a mask when he went into the betting shop at about 18:00 GMT on 7 August.
After the only other two customers left, Pattinson handed a note to the lone female employee which read: "I've been watching the shop for a while. I know where you live. I'm homeless. I'm destitute. I have a knife."
The woman pressed the panic alarm, fled to a staff area and held a door closed after Pattinson vaulted the counter.
Police identified him via CCTV footage and saw he was wearing the same distinctive jacket as a man who attempted to burgle a bingo hall half an hour earlier.
Staff at the bingo hall — where he leaned over a counter and rummaged through a drawer — remembered him visiting days earlier in a failed bid to open an account before asking for a taxi in his own name.
The court heard Pattinson was imprisoned but five days after his release in April, he stole a moped and products from a Co-op where he threatened a worker with a screwdriver.
Pattinson, of Baird Road, Carlisle, admitted robbery, burglary, affray and several thefts.
