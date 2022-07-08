Danny Hodgson: Injured Cleator Moor footballer lost feeling on side of body
A footballer left disabled in a one-punch attack in Australia has said the left side of his brain is "destroyed".
Speaking to 6PR Perth Radio, Danny Hodgson said he had no feeling in his arm and hand, but was still hopeful of fully recovering with physiotherapy.
The 26-year-old from Cleator Moor in Cumbria was left in a coma after the attack in Perth in September 2021.
Mr Hodgson, who needs 24-hour care, said he would not have managed without the support of the people of Australia.
Mr Hodgson, who spent 196 days in hospital, also said he relied on his girlfriend Jess Pollock and his father Peter.
His mother Nicola has returned to the UK with her two other children while his father has pledged to stay with him "for years if necessary".
'Hold my hand'
Danny Hodgson said: "It's a really long recovery, if I do fully recover.
"The physios are trying to get me to walk as much as possible so I need my dad to hold my hand or Jess as I sometimes trip over and almost fall.
"Unfortunately I've lost all feeling on my left side, that includes my hand and arm.
"That's the main focus to try and get the brain to regain some feeling and get it to work again.
"The brain is a complex thing and the side of my brain that's destroyed is the left side.
"I also lost my sense of smell, but hopefully that will come back in time with rehabilitation."
Mr Hodgson, who played football for Western Australian side ECU Joondalup, fell backwards and hit his head on the ground, causing a severe brain injury, during the attack at Perth train station.
His 17-year-old attacker was jailed for three years and eight months after admitting grievous bodily harm.
Danny added: "Without the support of the people of Western Australia I'd be in a very different situation.
"Just before all this happened we had bought a house and our savings went into that. I've got no income at the moment and Jess can't work that much as she's my 24-hour support.
"She was also by my side for 196 days when I was in hospital.
"So we've had no income and without the donations from the people of Western Australia it would be a real struggle so I'm very grateful to everyone."
