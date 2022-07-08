Cumbria coal mine: Delayed decision expected by mid August
A decision over whether to approve the UK's first deep coal mine for 30 years will be made on or before 17 August.
A government ruling on the controversial coking coal mine near Whitehaven, Cumbria, had been due to take place this week.
Communities Secretary Michael Gove was set to make the announcement on Wednesday, but he was sacked as turmoil engulfed the Conservative party.
The government has now said ministers need more time to "consider the case".
Trudy Harrison, the MP for Copeland - where the mine would be built, told BBC Radio Cumbria she was "horrified" to hear the decision had been further delayed.
"I went to speak to the prime minister yesterday [Thursday] and was horrified to learn [about] the decision on the mine, which has been going on since I became an MP in 2016.
"I really thought would be decided yesterday but now it won't happen until 17 August when the new Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Greg Clark will make the decision."
The planned mine would see coking coal removed from beneath the Irish Sea to be used for steelmaking in the UK and export to Europe.
A public inquiry was held last year to examine the proposal, including concerns over its impact on the environment.
The mine has been backed by a number of Tory MPs and has local support among those who welcome the idea of well-paid jobs in west Cumbria.
However, it has drawn the ire of environmentalists, who argue the coal is for steelmaking so it would not lower energy bills, most of the coal would be exported and it would damage the UK's climate leadership credentials.
Tony Bosworth, coal campaigner at Friends of the Earth, said: "This delay gives ministers extra time to ensure they make the right decision about the Whitehaven mine.
"There's no justifying new coal and all the evidence is stacked against the mine. It'll increase carbon emissions and its market is already declining as steelmakers move to greener production."
Ms Harrison does not think the delay will result in a government U-turn.
"I already made clear arguments why the mine should go ahead and that was before Putin invaded Ukraine and now the need for critical raw materials is more clear and the focus is on self sufficiency across the UK," she said.
"We need to face the reality, we'll need steel and coking coal and we need to take responsibility."
