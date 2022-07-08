Three jailed after Kendal man tied to bath and beaten
- Published
Three men have been jailed after another man was beaten, burned with a blow torch and slashed with a knife.
Carlisle Crown Court heard the victim had taken drugs with the other men at a flat in Kendal, Cumbria.
However, he woke the next morning naked and tied to a bath before being attacked over several hours.
Brothers Christopher and Jonathan Calvert, of Kendal, and Dominic Hodgson, of Grange-over-Sands, had admitted false imprisonment.
Prosecutor David Traynor said the victim - a man in his 30s - had his feet tied together and his legs tied to the taps of the bath while his hands were tied or cable-clipped together.
He had remembered numerous punches, Mr Traynor added, and was struck repeatedly with a metal bar, cut with a knife and burned on his back and hair.
It was also believed "some form of hood" had been placed over his head.
After eventually being untied, he went outside and collapsed beside Kendal bus station at about 15:30 BST on 2 June last year. He was then airlifted to the Royal Preston Hospital.
Video footage and photographs recovered from Hodgson's phone showed the man with a bloodied left eye and wincing as blows were struck.
Judge Nicholas Barker described the attack as "serious" offending and said it had been a case of "joint enterprise".
John Calvert, 36, was jailed for six years and four months with his 44-year-old brother imprisoned for five years and 11 months.
Hodgson, 18, who also pleaded guilty to actual bodily harm, was given a 45-month sentence.
A fourth person, Rhiannon Stewart, 34 and of Kendal, has also pleaded guilty to false imprisonment and is awaiting sentencing.
