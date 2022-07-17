Queen's Baton Relay: War veteran 'over the moon' to take part in relay
An injured war veteran said he was over the moon to be chosen as a baton bearer for the Queen's Commonwealth Relay.
Lyndon Chatting-Walters went on to become a mountaineer after being told he may never walk again when he was injured serving in Afghanistan.
He was among bearers to take the baton on its Cumbrian journey, starting in Carlisle before heading to Windemere in the Lake District.
The baton is now in Merseyside and will reach the West Midlands on Monday.
"We were told in advance and had to keep it secret from our family and friends," Mr Chatting-Walters said.
"I was over the moon and so excited, but a bit nervous."
Another proud baton bearers was Mina Banisaeid who came to Carlisle three years ago as an Iranian asylum seeker and who now volunteers for Carlisle Refugee Action Group.
Carlisle's mayor Mike Mitchelson said it was great to see so many people out and about supporting the baton's journey after the pandemic.
The baton has been travelling across England ahead of the start of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on 28 July.
The baton began its journey across 71 Commonwealth countries and territories last October.
It has taken in Europe, Africa, Asia, Oceania, the Caribbean and the Americas.
