Mawbray tide-stranded woman and dog rescued by lifeboat
- Published
A woman and her dog had to be rescued by lifeboat from the incoming tide off the Cumbrian coast.
The Silloth RNLI vessel was launched when she was spotted waist deep in water after being cut off by the sea at Mawbray on Sunday afternoon.
It had to manoeuvre through sandbanks before a crew member waded chest deep to bring her and the pet on board.
Once on land, the woman, who was a on holiday in the area, was treated for mild hypothermia by ambulance crew.
The dog was also stressed having swallowed a considerable amount of sea water, but both made a full recovery.
Prior to the arrival of the lifeboat, onlookers had called on a local, experienced swimmer to go and assist.
The RNLI said that this was generally against advice, but was out of concern for the casualty and the dog.
He was unharmed and also brought back to the shore in the lifeboat.
