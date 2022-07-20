Copeland and Allerdale councils to discuss GP shortages
- Published
A shortage of GP appointments and impact of the closure of a Cumbria practice is to be discussed by councillors.
Residents across the county have reported struggles in accessing healthcare and dentistry, with many struggling to book an appointment.
There are further concerns after plans were revealed for the closure of Frizington's GP surgery in Copeland.
Fellview Healthcare blamed its decision on a failure to recruit new GPs..
Both Copeland and Allerdale council's have joined forces to discuss the issue.
Copeland councillor Joseph Ghayouba said: "Members from all parties are getting a lot of queries and concerns from residents about struggling to get GP appointments and dental care."
The Overview and Scrutiny Committee is writing to Fellview to "find out what the implications will be" of closing the practice in Frizington, Mr Ghayouba said.
Meanwhile, NHS bosses have commissioned a review of the GP appointments system. Dr Claire Fuller has recommended a more streamlined approach which would allow patients to be seen on the same day.
NHS staff have been given a pay rise by the government, with doctors and dentists receiving a 4.5% increase and the lowest earning staff, an uplift of 9.3%.
But Mr Ghayouba told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the figure was not enough in the current economic climate.
"Inflation's running at nine, they're getting 4.5 and it's set to go up to 10," he added.
